The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.
The UK's Supreme Court will rule today on Northern Ireland's abortion laws.
BREAKING: The nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77.
Firefighters have recovered more bodies of people killed during the eruption of a volcano in Guatemala. At least 75… t.co/UTdEqg8gk4
At least 10 people including 2 children have been killed in Iraq after explosions ripped through a mosque in Baghdad.
Dangerous incidents at level crossings are up 50% this year according to Iarnrod Eireann.
Spain's new female-dominated Cabinet of 11 women and 5 men is set to take office today.
On 3 News at 10 on Be3 w/@GerLynaghTV3 -Ex Anglo CEO #DavidDrumm found guilty of conspiracy to defraud & false acc… t.co/Dyg2aiIhWU
Former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false acc… t.co/iLGxljlLcY