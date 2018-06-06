Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 07 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Friday, 1st June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31st May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime -  Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.

Friday, 25 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The UK's Supreme Court will rule today on Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

6:46 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

BREAKING: The nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77.

6:46 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Firefighters have recovered more bodies of people killed during the eruption of a volcano in Guatemala. At least 75… t.co/UTdEqg8gk4

6:45 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 10 people including 2 children have been killed in Iraq after explosions ripped through a mosque in Baghdad.

6:44 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dangerous incidents at level crossings are up 50% this year according to Iarnrod Eireann.

6:44 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Spain's new female-dominated Cabinet of 11 women and 5 men is set to take office today.

6:44 AM - 7 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 on Be3 w/@GerLynaghTV3 -Ex Anglo CEO #DavidDrumm found guilty of conspiracy to defraud & false acc… t.co/Dyg2aiIhWU

10:02 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false acc… t.co/iLGxljlLcY

9:59 PM - 6 Jun 18