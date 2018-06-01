Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 23 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 on Be3 w/@GerLynaghTV3 -Ex Anglo CEO #DavidDrumm found guilty of conspiracy to defraud & false acc… t.co/Dyg2aiIhWU

10:02 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false acc… t.co/iLGxljlLcY

9:59 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

"I have a hard time forgiving them...I'm still a scared child" Born in Waterford in 1963, Deirdre Cadwell was pla… t.co/2m5ympWLC3

8:31 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your @3Newslreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/cdpPTmgwpr

7:00 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7 with @GerLynaghTV3 - #DavidDrumm is found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and of false accounting -… t.co/PoeG7vsg0R

6:53 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting. My ana… t.co/cgRk5Mlz0A

6:47 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, tributes are paid to Bobby Messett who died in the Bray Boxing Club shooting as the investigatio… t.co/A1qnQd5T3D

5:38 PM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Also: Tributes to the victim of the Bray shooting as Gardai try to trace the gun used in the attack; father and son… t.co/U2erAWCijw

5:17 PM - 6 Jun 18