Leaving and junior cert exams get underway

It's day one for more than 120 thousand Junior and Leaving Cert students.
Investigations continue this lunchtime into the gun attack in County Wicklow yesterday morning.
A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...
Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime...
Three people have gone on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Gareth Hutch who was...
A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...
In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...
Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime.
The Irish unemployment rate hits 5.8%, down from 5.9% in April 2018 and 6.6% in May 2017 - CSO
More than 120 thousand Leaving and Junior Cert students will begin the State exams this morning.
Gardai investigating the shooting at Bray boxing club yesterday morning have issued a fresh appeal for information.
The Cabinet will today discuss plans to electronically tag sex offenders when they're released from prison.
The Irish economy could overheat if measures are not put into place to offset its rapid growth, according to the Ir… t.co/jR8XYXD0M9
There has been panic in Guatemala following new evacuation orders issued after another eruption at the Fuego volcano.
Someone in Ireland is waking up a whole lot richer after last night's Euromillions Jackpot worth €17 million was won here.
