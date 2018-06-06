Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Tributes paid to victim of Wicklow shooting

Investigations continue this lunchtime into the gun attack in County Wicklow yesterday morning.

Leaving and junior cert exams get underway

It's day one for more than 120 thousand Junior and Leaving Cert students.  

Wednesday, 06 June 2018

One dead, two seriously injured after shooting at Bray Boxing Club

A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Survivors of Magdalene Laundries gather in Dublin ahead of reception

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Three go on trial for murder of Gareth Hutch

Three people have gone on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Gareth Hutch who was...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Drowning tragedy in Clare

A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE investigation into the company

In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Spain has a new Prime Minister

Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime. 

Friday, 01 June 2018
3News
@paulcolgan
The Irish unemployment rate hits 5.8%, down from 5.9% in April 2018 and 6.6% in May 2017 - CSO

11:35 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
More than 120 thousand Leaving and Junior Cert students will begin the State exams this morning.

6:37 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Gardai investigating the shooting at Bray boxing club yesterday morning have issued a fresh appeal for information.

6:36 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
The Cabinet will today discuss plans to electronically tag sex offenders when they're released from prison.

6:36 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
The Irish economy could overheat if measures are not put into place to offset its rapid growth, according to the Ir… t.co/jR8XYXD0M9

6:35 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
There has been panic in Guatemala following new evacuation orders issued after another eruption at the Fuego volcano.

6:35 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Someone in Ireland is waking up a whole lot richer after last night's Euromillions Jackpot worth €17 million was won here.

6:35 AM - 6 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here is your @3Newslreland 60 second update at 7pm with @anneo_donnell t.co/qEudMalsfW

7:00 PM - 5 Jun 18