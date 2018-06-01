Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin.

Friday, 1st June

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - our brothers in arms

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31st May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - still waters run deep.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime -  Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 23 May 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The jury in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm resumed its deliberations this morning… t.co/mEqfVsWqDu

12:44 PM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

On the 1230 @3NewsIreland : We'll have the latest from the scene of the Bray boxing club shooting. @sarahoc3news ha… t.co/ZmXkxNK7V9

12:29 PM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

Garda technical bureau at the scene at Bray Boxing Club where a 30 yr old man was shot dead this morning . Gardai a… t.co/fYnwIh01wJ

11:56 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

"No known motive for the crime...there were a number of shots fired". They say suspect was wearing some sort of hea… t.co/Wv48ktbogl

11:48 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Supt Pat Ward says two victims (35 & 57) are recovering in hospital with "non life threatening injuries" @3NewsIreland #3news

11:48 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

BREAKING: Gardai confirm a 30 year old man has died in this morning's shooting at Bray Boxing Club. Two other victi… t.co/5HIuRL2jpj

10:06 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí say a 30-year-old man has died after the Bray gun attack. Two other men have been injured.

9:58 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

The scene has been sealed off here at Bray Boxing Club as forensic examinations take place. Three men have been ser… t.co/vQzSxQKae6

8:46 AM - 5 Jun 18