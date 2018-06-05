Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Survivors of Magdalene Laundries gather in Dublin ahead of reception

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime ahead of a reception being hosted by President Higgins.

One dead, two seriously injured after shooting at Bray Boxing Club

A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Three go on trial for murder of Gareth Hutch

Three people have gone on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Gareth Hutch who was...

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

Drowning tragedy in Clare

A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE investigation into the company

In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Spain has a new Prime Minister

Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime. 

Friday, 01 June 2018

High Court sets a date for Emma Mhic Mathuna's case

The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Opponents of Cork incinerator plot their next move

Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after...

Thursday, 31 May 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3


The jury in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm resumed its deliberations this morning… t.co/mEqfVsWqDu

12:44 PM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV


On the 1230 @3NewsIreland : We'll have the latest from the scene of the Bray boxing club shooting. @sarahoc3news ha… t.co/ZmXkxNK7V9

12:29 PM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@sarahoc3news


Garda technical bureau at the scene at Bray Boxing Club where a 30 yr old man was shot dead this morning . Gardai a… t.co/fYnwIh01wJ

11:56 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor


"No known motive for the crime...there were a number of shots fired". They say suspect was wearing some sort of hea… t.co/Wv48ktbogl

11:48 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor


Supt Pat Ward says two victims (35 & 57) are recovering in hospital with "non life threatening injuries" @3NewsIreland #3news

11:48 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor


BREAKING: Gardai confirm a 30 year old man has died in this morning's shooting at Bray Boxing Club. Two other victi… t.co/5HIuRL2jpj

10:06 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland


Gardaí say a 30-year-old man has died after the Bray gun attack. Two other men have been injured.

9:58 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor


The scene has been sealed off here at Bray Boxing Club as forensic examinations take place. Three men have been ser… t.co/vQzSxQKae6

8:46 AM - 5 Jun 18