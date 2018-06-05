Survivors of Magdalene Laundries gather in Dublin ahead of reception

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland and abroad are gathering in Dublin this lunchtime ahead of a reception being hosted by President Higgins.
A 30-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a shooting in county...
Three people have gone on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Gareth Hutch who was...
The latest news update at 9am.
A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...
In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...
Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime.
The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has...
Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after...
The jury in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm resumed its deliberations this morning… t.co/mEqfVsWqDu
On the 1230 @3NewsIreland : We'll have the latest from the scene of the Bray boxing club shooting. @sarahoc3news ha… t.co/ZmXkxNK7V9
Garda technical bureau at the scene at Bray Boxing Club where a 30 yr old man was shot dead this morning . Gardai a… t.co/fYnwIh01wJ
"No known motive for the crime...there were a number of shots fired". They say suspect was wearing some sort of hea… t.co/Wv48ktbogl
Supt Pat Ward says two victims (35 & 57) are recovering in hospital with "non life threatening injuries" @3NewsIreland #3news
BREAKING: Gardai confirm a 30 year old man has died in this morning's shooting at Bray Boxing Club. Two other victi… t.co/5HIuRL2jpj
Gardaí say a 30-year-old man has died after the Bray gun attack. Two other men have been injured.
The scene has been sealed off here at Bray Boxing Club as forensic examinations take place. Three men have been ser… t.co/vQzSxQKae6