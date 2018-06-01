The latest news update at 9am.
A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...
In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...
Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime.
The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has...
Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after...
Irish Water says it's still waiting to fully assess the success of repairs carried out on a burst pipe...
Indaver Ireland has been given the green light to build a controversial incinerator in Cork...
Households and businesses in much of meath and louth are facing another local water crisis this...
BREAKING: Gardai confirm a 30 year old man has died in this morning's shooting at Bray Boxing Club. Two other victi… t.co/5HIuRL2jpj
Gardaí say a 30-year-old man has died after the Bray gun attack. Two other men have been injured.
The scene has been sealed off here at Bray Boxing Club as forensic examinations take place. Three men have been ser… t.co/vQzSxQKae6
3 men seriously injured in shooting at Bray Boxing Club, join me for the latest in the news at 9 @IrelandAMTV3, we'… t.co/gnDbCQvZ14
BREAKING: 3 men seriously injured following shooting in Bray Co Wicklow
The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to at least 69.
Hundreds of Magdalene laundry survivors are set to attend an historic two-day event starting in Dublin today.
A post-mortem examination will take place at Cork University Hospital today on the body of a man killed in a road crash in County Cork.