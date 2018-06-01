Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 05 June 2018

9AM News

The latest news update at 9am.

Drowning tragedy in Clare

A shocked community in County Clare is today paying tribute to drowned teenagers Jack Kenneally and...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE investigation into the company

In the last hour, Independent News and Media has lost its legal action challenging an ODCE...

Friday, 01 June 2018

Spain has a new Prime Minister

Spain has a new prime minister this lunchtime. 

Friday, 01 June 2018

High Court sets a date for Emma Mhic Mathuna's case

The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Opponents of Cork incinerator plot their next move

Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Another water alert in Louth and East Meath

Irish Water says it's still waiting to fully assess the success of repairs carried out on a burst pipe...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Indaver Ireland given permission to build incinerator in Cork

Indaver Ireland has been given the green light to build a controversial incinerator in Cork...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Water shortage in Meath and Louth

Households and businesses in much of meath and louth are facing another local water crisis this...

Thursday, 31 May 2018
3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

BREAKING: Gardai confirm a 30 year old man has died in this morning's shooting at Bray Boxing Club. Two other victi… t.co/5HIuRL2jpj

10:06 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí say a 30-year-old man has died after the Bray gun attack. Two other men have been injured.

9:58 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

The scene has been sealed off here at Bray Boxing Club as forensic examinations take place. Three men have been ser… t.co/vQzSxQKae6

8:46 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

3 men seriously injured in shooting at Bray Boxing Club, join me for the latest in the news at 9 @IrelandAMTV3, we'… t.co/gnDbCQvZ14

8:45 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

BREAKING: 3 men seriously injured following shooting in Bray Co Wicklow

7:45 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The death toll from the volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to at least 69.

6:48 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Hundreds of Magdalene laundry survivors are set to attend an historic two-day event starting in Dublin today.

6:47 AM - 5 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post-mortem examination will take place at Cork University Hospital today on the body of a man killed in a road crash in County Cork.

6:47 AM - 5 Jun 18