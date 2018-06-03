Monday, 4th June

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
WATCH: Hundreds of Magdalene laundry survivors from all over the world are set to attend an historic two-day event… t.co/AkoY8OyHBR
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Funeral of Dunleer murder victim -Man charged over gun seizure -Dozens dead in dea… t.co/gHApZIxoRe
Presenting #3News at 5.30. Join us for latest on Cameron Reilly's funeral in Dunleer, serious road crash in Buttev… t.co/2kBWmhlvmA
A man has died and two others seriously injured after a road collision between a van and a tractor near Buttevant in Co. Cork
Former Mayo TD and Government Minister Seán Calleary has died aged 86.
A teenager has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of plotting a terror attack on the UK capital London.
31 year old man remanded in custody after appearing before Dublin District Court charged with possession of a revol… t.co/p0rosJcWpN
Reports say the Prime Minister of Jordan has resigned amid anti-government protests in the country.