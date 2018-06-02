Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Sunday, 03 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 02 June 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 01 June 2018

Thursday, 31 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Wednesday, 30 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 28 May 2018

Sunday, 27 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 27 May 2018

Friday, 25 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Friday, 25 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: A young Cork girl with cerebral palsy needs to have life-changing surgery and a fund-raising campaign is und… t.co/nrnjKU7fI2

6:44 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí investigating the seizure of a loaded revolver in Dublin have charged a man. He'll appear in court tomorrow… t.co/M7Fj5X06Ow

6:37 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Tens of thousands of women have taken part in the annual Women's mini-marathon. Many ran the race for charit… t.co/sgP243GIVr

6:07 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Man charged with Cork murder -Garda probe into Monaghan death -Man shot at Berlin C… t.co/jlumR3T36d

5:18 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Full report on today's Women's mini-marathon on 3News at 5:30 @TV3Ireland #minimarathon t.co/QKkn3a9VMU

4:59 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí investigating the death of Seamus Bell in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan are now treating the case as a murder investigation.

4:50 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Reports of a 'shooting incident' at Berlin Cathedral. Armed German police have reportedly shot a man.

4:21 PM - 3 Jun 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man has been charged with the murder of Patrick O'Donnell at a County Cork pub on Friday night.

4:08 PM - 3 Jun 18