Opponents of Cork incinerator plot their next move

Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after the controversial project was given the go ahead.
The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has...
Irish Water says it's still waiting to fully assess the success of repairs carried out on a burst pipe...
Indaver Ireland has been given the green light to build a controversial incinerator in Cork...
Households and businesses in much of meath and louth are facing another local water crisis this...
The high court has set a date for hearing Emma Vic Mhathúna’s legal action against the...
The illegal adoption scandal has been described by the Taoiseach as "another dark chapter" in the...
The parents of a baby who died during birth at the National Maternity Hospital have claimed they were...
Demonstrations are taking place this evening around the country in support of the women caught up in...
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/aqBExr8Jly
At 7 @3NewsIreland I'll be live with @ericgclarke who's at University Hospital Limerick with the latest on the cond… t.co/3zsTuwRpPY
Irish Water still waiting to fully assess the success of repairs carried out on a burst pipe in County Meath,… t.co/8L2672nYyl
Two teenagers have been airlifted to Limerick Regional Hospital after getting into difficulty swimming in a quarry… t.co/gbbidb7f9I
‘Would you like to play a game?’ I’ll have the latest on Trump’s tariffs and EU retaliation for @3NewsIreland at 17… t.co/B0bryoyZ7K
Presenting #3News at 5.30. Coming up - High Court sets date for case of terminally ill mother of five, controversi… t.co/wvBx9zfQi7
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/MrC2DkqxL0
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/xtmooSYPxs