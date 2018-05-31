Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Thursday, 31 May 2018

High Court sets a date for Emma Mhic Mathuna's case

The High Court has set a date for the case of terminally ill mother of five Emma Vic Mathuna - but has also heard renewed criticism of the HSE.  

Opponents of Cork incinerator plot their next move

Opponents of a proposed incinerator in Cork Harbour say they're considering their legal options after...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Another water alert in Louth and East Meath

Irish Water says it's still waiting to fully assess the success of repairs carried out on a burst pipe...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Indaver Ireland given permission to build incinerator in Cork

Indaver Ireland has been given the green light to build a controversial incinerator in Cork...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Adoption scandal exposes another grave injustice

The illegal adoption scandal has been described by the Taoiseach as "another dark chapter" in the...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

One couple's painful memory as they left hospital with their baby daughter who died during birth

The parents of a baby who died during birth at the National Maternity Hospital have claimed they were...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Demonstrations take place in support of women caught up in cancer screening controversy

Demonstrations are taking place this evening around the country in support of the women caught up in...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018
