Thursday, 31 May 2018

Indaver Ireland given permission to build incinerator in Cork

Indaver Ireland has been given the green light to build a controversial incinerator in Cork Harbour.  

Water shortage in Meath and Louth

Households and businesses in much of meath and louth are facing another local water crisis this...

Thursday, 31 May 2018

Adoption scandal exposes another grave injustice

The illegal adoption scandal has been described by the Taoiseach as "another dark chapter" in the...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

One couple's painful memory as they left hospital with their baby daughter who died during birth

The parents of a baby who died during birth at the National Maternity Hospital have claimed they were...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Demonstrations take place in support of women caught up in cancer screening controversy

Demonstrations are taking place this evening around the country in support of the women caught up in...

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Adoption Scandal

An adoption scandal has been uncovered involving dozens of people who may be "entirely unaware of the...

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

The Murder Of Cameron Reilly

A heartfelt appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth.

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Terror In Belgium

Terror again on the streets of Belgium as three die in a shooting, including two police...

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

A book of condolence has opened following the murder of Cameron Reilly

A book of condolence has opened in County Louth following the murder of Cameron Reilly.  

Tuesday, 29 May 2018
