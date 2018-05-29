Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Wednesday, 30th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter

Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime -  Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22nd May

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21st May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xwmkfKB0RM

3:00 PM - 30 May 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

@GardaTraffic our in force ahead of the bank holiday wend. Motorcyclists being urged to take extra care. I’ll have… t.co/NlXmDnS1Hz

2:32 PM - 30 May 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 12.30. Join us for the latest as efforts continue to contact those involved in a major adopti… t.co/5CnNbTwuLi

12:11 PM - 30 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Get your first #3news of the day on @IrelandAMTV3 coming up just after 7am for all the latest on the #Adoption scan… t.co/Z4UgMUAlmH

7:00 AM - 30 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Our Top Story on 3 News at Ten Tonight -Major adoption scandal exposed: Over a hundred births deliberately… t.co/cHHBtu3RCl

10:40 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: -Major adoption scandal exposed -Another terror attack in Belgium -Dail to sit longer on… t.co/FMabMMFBF2

9:54 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: There's been an emotional appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth to pass on any information about… t.co/FfnYl0RopL

8:42 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/Pb37wpoXSi

7:00 PM - 29 May 18