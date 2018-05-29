Wednesday, 30th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Shining the light on another dark chapter
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xwmkfKB0RM
@GardaTraffic our in force ahead of the bank holiday wend. Motorcyclists being urged to take extra care. I’ll have… t.co/NlXmDnS1Hz
Presenting #3News at 12.30. Join us for the latest as efforts continue to contact those involved in a major adopti… t.co/5CnNbTwuLi
Get your first #3news of the day on @IrelandAMTV3 coming up just after 7am for all the latest on the #Adoption scan… t.co/Z4UgMUAlmH
WATCH: Our Top Story on 3 News at Ten Tonight -Major adoption scandal exposed: Over a hundred births deliberately… t.co/cHHBtu3RCl
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Major adoption scandal exposed -Another terror attack in Belgium -Dail to sit longer on… t.co/FMabMMFBF2
WATCH: There's been an emotional appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth to pass on any information about… t.co/FfnYl0RopL
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/Pb37wpoXSi