3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
WATCH: Our Top Story on 3 News at Ten Tonight -Major adoption scandal exposed: Over a hundred births deliberately… t.co/cHHBtu3RCl
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Major adoption scandal exposed -Another terror attack in Belgium -Dail to sit longer on… t.co/FMabMMFBF2
WATCH: There's been an emotional appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth to pass on any information about… t.co/FfnYl0RopL
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/Pb37wpoXSi
On 3News at Seven this evening with @ClaireBrockTV on Be3: -Adoption Scandal: Latest live with our reporter… t.co/eiKi4mrrad
Latest on emerging adoption scandal on 3News at 5:30. We'll be live at Government Buildings with @ZaraKing. Also… t.co/xaxxMEOOt6
Latest on Dunleer murder probe coming up on 3News at 5:30 TV3 t.co/2S7IMPbJBE
Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co. Mayo in August 2017 have arrested a man in his 20s.