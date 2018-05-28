Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 18 May 2018

Thursday, 17th May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 17 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Our Top Story on 3 News at Ten Tonight -Major adoption scandal exposed: Over a hundred births deliberately… t.co/cHHBtu3RCl

10:40 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: -Major adoption scandal exposed -Another terror attack in Belgium -Dail to sit longer on… t.co/FMabMMFBF2

9:54 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: There's been an emotional appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth to pass on any information about… t.co/FfnYl0RopL

8:42 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/Pb37wpoXSi

7:00 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening with @ClaireBrockTV on Be3: -Adoption Scandal: Latest live with our reporter… t.co/eiKi4mrrad

6:55 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on emerging adoption scandal on 3News at 5:30. We'll be live at Government Buildings with @ZaraKing. Also… t.co/xaxxMEOOt6

5:27 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on Dunleer murder probe coming up on 3News at 5:30 TV3 t.co/2S7IMPbJBE

5:22 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co. Mayo in August 2017 have arrested a man in his 20s.

5:05 PM - 29 May 18