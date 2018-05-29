Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Terror In Belgium

Terror again on the streets of Belgium as three die in a shooting, including two police officers.

 

Adoption Scandal

An adoption scandal has been uncovered involving dozens of people who may be "entirely unaware of the...

The Murder Of Cameron Reilly

A heartfelt appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth.

A book of condolence has opened following the murder of Cameron Reilly

A book of condolence has opened in County Louth following the murder of Cameron Reilly.  

Body of Jastine Valdez is being flown home

The body of murdered student Jastine Valdez is being flown home to the Philippines this...

Attack in Belgium

Three people, including two police officers, have been killed in a possible terror related incident in...

Demand For Government To Act Fast

Growing demands for the government to follow through quickly, and liberalise the country's abortion...

Cameron Reilly's Murder

His home village in Co Louth will come together this evening to remember the 18 year old, as gardai...

Scaling New Heights

How this man's bravery has been officially recognised by the French Government  

3News
@3newsireland
Latest on emerging adoption scandal on 3News at 5:30. We'll be live at Government Buildings with @ZaraKing. Also… t.co/xaxxMEOOt6

5:27 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Latest on Dunleer murder probe coming up on 3News at 5:30 TV3 t.co/2S7IMPbJBE

5:22 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co. Mayo in August 2017 have arrested a man in his 20s.

5:05 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/lf8R0CiFBn

5:00 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Police in Belgium say the two officers shot dead in Liège gun attack today were both women.

4:28 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/pQawG7s98w

3:00 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Euro falls over Italy's political crisis Analysis from @paulcolgan t.co/QOK4tvlYM0

2:44 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Leaders' Questions in Dáil dealing with the aftermath of #8thRef t.co/uQSKrfpZoa

2:33 PM - 29 May 18