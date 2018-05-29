An adoption scandal has been uncovered involving dozens of people who may be "entirely unaware of the true circumstances of their birth."
A heartfelt appeal to the young people of Dunleer in Co Louth.
Terror again on the streets of Belgium as three die in a shooting, including two police...
A book of condolence has opened in County Louth following the murder of Cameron Reilly.
The body of murdered student Jastine Valdez is being flown home to the Philippines this...
Three people, including two police officers, have been killed in a possible terror related incident in...
Growing demands for the government to follow through quickly, and liberalise the country's abortion...
His home village in Co Louth will come together this evening to remember the 18 year old, as gardai...
How this man's bravery has been officially recognised by the French Government
Latest on emerging adoption scandal on 3News at 5:30. We'll be live at Government Buildings with @ZaraKing. Also… t.co/xaxxMEOOt6
Latest on Dunleer murder probe coming up on 3News at 5:30 TV3 t.co/2S7IMPbJBE
Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co. Mayo in August 2017 have arrested a man in his 20s.
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/lf8R0CiFBn
Police in Belgium say the two officers shot dead in Liège gun attack today were both women.
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/pQawG7s98w
Euro falls over Italy's political crisis Analysis from @paulcolgan t.co/QOK4tvlYM0
Leaders' Questions in Dáil dealing with the aftermath of #8thRef t.co/uQSKrfpZoa