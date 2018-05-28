The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another violent death. A 33 year old man dies in a stabbing in...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest news update at 5.30pm
Latest on emerging adoption scandal on 3News at 5:30. We'll be live at Government Buildings with @ZaraKing. Also… t.co/xaxxMEOOt6
Latest on Dunleer murder probe coming up on 3News at 5:30 TV3 t.co/2S7IMPbJBE
Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co. Mayo in August 2017 have arrested a man in his 20s.
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/lf8R0CiFBn
Police in Belgium say the two officers shot dead in Liège gun attack today were both women.
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/pQawG7s98w
Euro falls over Italy's political crisis Analysis from @paulcolgan t.co/QOK4tvlYM0
Leaders' Questions in Dáil dealing with the aftermath of #8thRef t.co/uQSKrfpZoa