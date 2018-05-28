Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Monday, 28 May 2018

Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime -  Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22nd May

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21st May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 17 May 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Dessie Fox in Prosperous, Co. Kildare in 1990.

1:19 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Three people, including two police officers, shot dead in Belgian city of Liège. The attacker was also shot dead. B… t.co/4NOvztYM4T

12:54 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

We're hiring! 3News is looking for a reporter to join our team #jobfairy t.co/yMnAVAN8fP

12:46 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

On @3NewsIreland in a moment with latest on whether Dáil may delay its summer break to progress the new legislation on abortion post-#8thRef

12:34 PM - 29 May 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Ireland's interest rate has blown out a bit as the Italian political crisis has developed - but not to the same ext… t.co/ntMUf6tNBB

11:46 AM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was on the same bus as Jastine Valdez 10 days ago, moments before she was killed… t.co/dcAYooapcR

6:46 AM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A book of condolence will open at the Market House, Dunleer this morning in memory of Cameron Reilly. More than 800… t.co/k78yW0VthA

6:41 AM - 29 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem will take place today on the body of a man who was recovered from the River Moy at Foxford in Co. May… t.co/z2azJtn2NY

6:38 AM - 29 May 18