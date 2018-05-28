Tuesday, 29th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Who killed Cameron Reilly?
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Dessie Fox in Prosperous, Co. Kildare in 1990.
Three people, including two police officers, shot dead in Belgian city of Liège. The attacker was also shot dead. B… t.co/4NOvztYM4T
We're hiring! 3News is looking for a reporter to join our team #jobfairy t.co/yMnAVAN8fP
On @3NewsIreland in a moment with latest on whether Dáil may delay its summer break to progress the new legislation on abortion post-#8thRef
Ireland's interest rate has blown out a bit as the Italian political crisis has developed - but not to the same ext… t.co/ntMUf6tNBB
Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was on the same bus as Jastine Valdez 10 days ago, moments before she was killed… t.co/dcAYooapcR
A book of condolence will open at the Market House, Dunleer this morning in memory of Cameron Reilly. More than 800… t.co/k78yW0VthA
A post mortem will take place today on the body of a man who was recovered from the River Moy at Foxford in Co. May… t.co/z2azJtn2NY