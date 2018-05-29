Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Attack in Belgium

Three people, including two police officers, have been killed in a possible terror related incident in Belgium.

A book of condolence has opened following the murder of Cameron Reilly

A book of condolence has opened in County Louth following the murder of Cameron Reilly.  

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Body of Jastine Valdez is being flown home

The body of murdered student Jastine Valdez is being flown home to the Philippines this...

Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Demand For Government To Act Fast

Growing demands for the government to follow through quickly, and liberalise the country's abortion...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Cameron Reilly's Murder

His home village in Co Louth will come together this evening to remember the 18 year old, as gardai...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Scaling New Heights

How this man's bravery has been officially recognised by the French Government  

Monday, 28 May 2018

Pressure on Government to legislate after Referendum result

Given the scale of the win, there’s pressure to deliver quickly, with the prospect of a special...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Calls for Savita Hallapanaver's death to be officially recognised

The life and death of Savita Hallapanaver played a key role in the campaign and the result of the...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Gardai appealing for info of Cameron Reilly's death

Gardai in country louth are appealling for anyone with information about the last hours of Cameron...

Monday, 28 May 2018
Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Dessie Fox in Prosperous, Co. Kildare in 1990.

1:19 PM - 29 May 18

Three people, including two police officers, shot dead in Belgian city of Liège. The attacker was also shot dead. B… t.co/4NOvztYM4T

12:54 PM - 29 May 18

We're hiring! 3News is looking for a reporter to join our team #jobfairy t.co/yMnAVAN8fP

12:46 PM - 29 May 18

On @3NewsIreland in a moment with latest on whether Dáil may delay its summer break to progress the new legislation on abortion post-#8thRef

12:34 PM - 29 May 18

Ireland's interest rate has blown out a bit as the Italian political crisis has developed - but not to the same ext… t.co/ntMUf6tNBB

11:46 AM - 29 May 18

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was on the same bus as Jastine Valdez 10 days ago, moments before she was killed… t.co/dcAYooapcR

6:46 AM - 29 May 18

A book of condolence will open at the Market House, Dunleer this morning in memory of Cameron Reilly. More than 800… t.co/k78yW0VthA

6:41 AM - 29 May 18

A post mortem will take place today on the body of a man who was recovered from the River Moy at Foxford in Co. May… t.co/z2azJtn2NY

6:38 AM - 29 May 18