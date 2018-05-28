Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 28 May 2018

Cameron Reilly's Murder

His home village in Co Louth will come together this evening to remember the 18 year old, as gardai try to trace his mobile phone

Demand For Government To Act Fast

Growing demands for the government to follow through quickly, and liberalise the country's abortion...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Scaling New Heights

How this man's bravery has been officially recognised by the French Government  

Monday, 28 May 2018

Pressure on Government to legislate after Referendum result

Given the scale of the win, there’s pressure to deliver quickly, with the prospect of a special...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Calls for Savita Hallapanaver's death to be officially recognised

The life and death of Savita Hallapanaver played a key role in the campaign and the result of the...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Gardai appealing for info of Cameron Reilly's death

Gardai in country louth are appealling for anyone with information about the last hours of Cameron...

Monday, 28 May 2018

Government promise of new abortion laws soon

New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution will be drafted over the summer...

Sunday, 27 May 2018

Murder investigation lost after body of teenager found in County Louth

A Garda murder hunt in County Louth after another teenager dies violently. Cameron Reilly was just 18.

Sunday, 27 May 2018

Fresh hopes for historic Korea peace summit

It looks like the planned meeting between The US and North Korea may still be on the cards. 

Sunday, 27 May 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3

7:00 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at Seven this evening -Government promises new abortion laws soon after #8thref -Dunleer murder: Gardai…

6:55 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@Niamhk
Gardai investigate alleged random assault on a woman in the Loughlinstown Park area of South County Dublin. I'll ha…

6:52 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Spokesperson for @SimonHarrisTD confirms he plans to have abortion law ready for Dáil's first debates before the su…

6:27 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
More on Dunleer murder investigation on 3News at 5:30

5:30 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Growing demands for new abortion laws after #8thRef -Dunleer murder: Gardai try…

5:23 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3

5:05 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
MISSING: Gardaí in Bray, Co. Wicklow are trying to find 17-year-old Luke Owen, who has been missing since Friday.

4:38 PM - 28 May 18