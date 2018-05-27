Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 28 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Sunday, 27 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 27 May 2018

Friday, 25 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another violent death.  A 33 year old man dies in a stabbing in...

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Sunday, 20th May

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Sunday, 20 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/4tgOhYODzc

7:00 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening -Government promises new abortion laws soon after #8thref -Dunleer murder: Gardai… t.co/zyzFsYj4II

6:55 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@Niamhk
Follow

Gardai investigate alleged random assault on a woman in the Loughlinstown Park area of South County Dublin. I'll ha… t.co/UbztOpMrUq

6:52 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Spokesperson for @SimonHarrisTD confirms he plans to have abortion law ready for Dáil’s first debates before the su… t.co/30PbT3G3hL

6:27 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More on Dunleer murder investigation on 3News at 5:30 t.co/azMe0e18rJ

5:30 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Growing demands for new abortion laws after #8thRef -Dunleer murder: Gardai try… t.co/vXpulXpyvJ

5:23 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/XLz4yQBNa0

5:05 PM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

MISSING: Gardaí in Bray, Co. Wicklow are trying to find 17-year-old Luke Owen, who has been missing since Friday. t.co/j0qFBQctni

4:38 PM - 28 May 18