Monday, 28 May 2018

Monday, 28th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - after the 8th

Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime -  Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Wednesday, 23rd May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22nd May

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21st May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 17 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 16 May 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

President Donald Trump said a US team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rai… t.co/QSdnYvNgPR

6:49 AM - 28 May 18

6:49 AM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Simon Coveney is in Brussels today to attend a meeting… t.co/jMODDezCxq

6:34 AM - 28 May 18

6:34 AM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man (50s) discovered in a flat on main street in Charlest… t.co/XLWzDXCMJq

6:31 AM - 28 May 18

6:31 AM - 28 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Statement issued by Gardaí from the Valdez and Hennessy families t.co/tzCHhza6HN

10:40 PM - 27 May 18

10:40 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Some of the key images and reactions to Ireland's historic vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment and introduce… t.co/quRe990IDw

6:48 PM - 27 May 18

6:48 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment will be drafted over the summer break and are set to be ta… t.co/kfKPcqhwoC

6:25 PM - 27 May 18

6:25 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -After the referendum #8thRef Analysis from @gavreilly -Teenager murdered in Co. L… t.co/Z804CrGXo7

5:22 PM - 27 May 18

5:22 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Gardai are treating the death of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer as murder. The 18 year old was discovered in a field in… t.co/CEVQEXWkGx

5:20 PM - 27 May 18

5:20 PM - 27 May 18