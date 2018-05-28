Calls for Savita Hallapanaver's death to be officially recognised

The life and death of Savita Hallapanaver played a key role in the campaign and the result of the referendum to repeal the 8th ammendment. There are now calls for this to be officially recognised.
Given the scale of the win, there’s pressure to deliver quickly, with the prospect of a special...
Gardai in country louth are appealling for anyone with information about the last hours of Cameron...
New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution will be drafted over the summer...
A Garda murder hunt in County Louth after another teenager dies violently. Cameron Reilly was just 18.
It looks like the planned meeting between The US and North Korea may still be on the cards.
A 13-year-old boy is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel.
The parents of Jastine Valdez have revealed their only daughter planned to settle in Ireland, buy a...
Investigations are underway in Tipperary after footage emerged on social media, which the Irish...
President Donald Trump said a US team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rai… t.co/QSdnYvNgPR
The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Simon Coveney is in Brussels today to attend a meeting… t.co/jMODDezCxq
A post mortem will be carried out today on the body of a man (50s) discovered in a flat on main street in Charlest… t.co/XLWzDXCMJq
Statement issued by Gardaí from the Valdez and Hennessy families t.co/tzCHhza6HN
WATCH: Some of the key images and reactions to Ireland's historic vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment and introduce… t.co/quRe990IDw
WATCH: New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment will be drafted over the summer break and are set to be ta… t.co/kfKPcqhwoC
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -After the referendum #8thRef Analysis from @gavreilly -Teenager murdered in Co. L… t.co/Z804CrGXo7
Gardai are treating the death of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer as murder. The 18 year old was discovered in a field in… t.co/CEVQEXWkGx