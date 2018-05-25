Sunday, 27 May

Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 23rd May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another violent death.  A 33 year old man dies in a stabbing in...

Thursday, 17th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a...

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment will be drafted over the summer break and are set to be ta… t.co/kfKPcqhwoC

6:25 PM - 27 May 18

6:25 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -After the referendum #8thRef Analysis from @gavreilly -Teenager murdered in Co. L… t.co/Z804CrGXo7

5:22 PM - 27 May 18

5:22 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Gardai are treating the death of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer as murder. The 18 year old was discovered in a field in… t.co/CEVQEXWkGx

5:20 PM - 27 May 18

5:20 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
After the referendum: what happens next? Analysis from our Political Correspondent @gavreilly coming up on 3News at… t.co/ko2IBtD5Uy

4:54 PM - 27 May 18

4:54 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of three-car collision on the eastbound lanes of the N4 in Co. Westmeath

4:01 PM - 27 May 18

4:01 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: The tragic death of Savita Halappanavar galvanised the abortion rights campaign. Shampa Lahiri reflected on… t.co/PCFEX2Zq7W

3:29 PM - 27 May 18

3:29 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Irish Rail says full train services have resumed between Greystones in Co. Wicklow and Dalkey in Co. Dublin after a week of disruption.

12:14 PM - 27 May 18

12:14 PM - 27 May 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Scene still sealed off here in Dunleer, county Louth today after a teenager was found murdered in the vicinty Shamr… t.co/MyiQvFHi44

12:09 PM - 27 May 18

12:09 PM - 27 May 18