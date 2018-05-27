Murder investigation lost after body of teenager found in County Louth

A Garda murder hunt in County Louth after another teenager dies violently. Cameron Reilly was just 18.
New abortion laws to replace the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution will be drafted over the summer...
It looks like the planned meeting between The US and North Korea may still be on the cards.
A 13-year-old boy is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel.
The parents of Jastine Valdez have revealed their only daughter planned to settle in Ireland, buy a...
Investigations are underway in Tipperary after footage emerged on social media, which the Irish...
Two boys arrested by gardai investigating the killing of the 14 year old in Lucan.
The body of the 24 year old student released to her family, as the investigation continues into her...
Ireland goes to the polls in the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendment.
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of three-car collision on the eastbound lanes of the N4 in Co. Westmeath
Irish Rail says full train services have resumed between Greystones in Co. Wicklow and Dalkey in Co. Dublin after a week of disruption.
