Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 25 May 2018

Decision Day

Ireland goes to the polls in the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendment.

Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests

Two boys arrested by gardai investigating the killing of the 14 year old in Lucan.

Friday, 25 May 2018

The murder of Jastine Valdez

The body of the 24 year old student released to her family, as the investigation continues into her...

Friday, 25 May 2018

Kerry Stabbing Charge

A young man has appeared in court in Co Kerry charged with the murder of Robert Elston, the 33 year...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Ana Kriegel One Week On

A book of condolence has been opened in the home town of Ana Kreigel,  the 14 year old girl whose...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Jastine Valdez Murder Latest

Gardai are continuing to try and piece together the final movements of Mark Hennessy, the man...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

The search for answers

Intensive searches continue into the murder of Jastine Valdez as details are revealed about the final...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Decision time

Island voting gets underway as  final pitches are made ahead of the referendum to repeal or...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

It could be you

Hours to go before Cork lotto win goes unclaimed.

Thursday, 24 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

STATEMENT: Jastine Valdez's parents say their "daughter's plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here and mak… t.co/61WvbypllV

2:30 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

New York Police statement on the arrest of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein t.co/fioTQbp5DZ

2:15 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The parents of Jastine Valdez have issued a statement to pay tribute to their daughter and to thank the people of I… t.co/RQE9hKwL8Y

1:32 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York police station to face criminal charges

12:53 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, the body of murdered Jastine Valdez is to lie in repose in Bray today and tomorrow after it was… t.co/yQ3wIiooSO

12:52 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

North Korea has said it's willing to sit down for talks with the US 'at any time and in any format.' I'll have more in #3News at 12.30

12:18 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

DPP decision due later today in relation to two teenage boys arrested yesterday morning in connection with the murd… t.co/NhNZDsJZQo

12:04 PM - 25 May 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Garda slow down day in operation right across the country. Additional checkpoints in place. I’ll have full details… t.co/FBwAi0mGmg

11:44 AM - 25 May 18