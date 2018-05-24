Friday, 25th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Anna Kriegel Murder Arrests.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
STATEMENT: Jastine Valdez's parents say their "daughter's plans were to settle in Ireland, buy a house here and mak… t.co/61WvbypllV
New York Police statement on the arrest of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein t.co/fioTQbp5DZ
The parents of Jastine Valdez have issued a statement to pay tribute to their daughter and to thank the people of I… t.co/RQE9hKwL8Y
Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York police station to face criminal charges
On #3News at 12.30, the body of murdered Jastine Valdez is to lie in repose in Bray today and tomorrow after it was… t.co/yQ3wIiooSO
North Korea has said it's willing to sit down for talks with the US 'at any time and in any format.' I'll have more in #3News at 12.30
DPP decision due later today in relation to two teenage boys arrested yesterday morning in connection with the murd… t.co/NhNZDsJZQo
Garda slow down day in operation right across the country. Additional checkpoints in place. I’ll have full details… t.co/FBwAi0mGmg