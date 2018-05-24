Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Kerry Stabbing Charge

A young man has appeared in court in Co Kerry charged with the murder of Robert Elston, the 33 year old who died after an early morning row outside a house in Cahersiveen yesterday

Ana Kriegel One Week On

A book of condolence has been opened in the home town of Ana Kreigel,  the 14 year old girl whose...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Jastine Valdez Murder Latest

Gardai are continuing to try and piece together the final movements of Mark Hennessy, the man...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

The search for answers

Intensive searches continue into the murder of Jastine Valdez as details are revealed about the final...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Decision time

Island voting gets underway as  final pitches are made ahead of the referendum to repeal or...

Thursday, 24 May 2018

It could be you

Hours to go before Cork lotto win goes unclaimed.

Thursday, 24 May 2018

Murder in Kerry

A post mortem is taking place on the body of a man fatally stabbed in a housing estate in Cahersiveen...

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Search for Jastine Valdez's handbag

Gardai have extended their search in the Jastine Valdez investigation and have been trying to trace...

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Final push from both sides for Friday's referendum

Both sides in the abortion debate have spent the day making one final push for every vote ahead of...

Wednesday, 23 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, Gardai investigating the abduction and murder of Jastine Valdez carry out more searches for her… t.co/RRw9gKxCO3

5:34 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Reading the 530 news shortly @3NewsIreland, man in court over Kerry stabbing, book of condolence opens for Ana Krie… t.co/btT83g1Zk1

5:30 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on 3 News @ 5:30: - Man appears in Kerry court charged with murder over fatal stabbing - book of condolen… t.co/z53BAbrMNY

5:13 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/hPgp3hcxyb

5:02 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump cancels planned Singapore summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. White House has… t.co/577TZYexX6

3:07 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/FITLMjB5tF

3:01 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

A man is due before Tralee District Court later today charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 33 year old Robe… t.co/s5lOP2iqpS

2:49 PM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 2 people have been killed in Italy after a regional train plowed into a big-rig truck stopped on the track… t.co/Vgy2TL66SX

6:43 AM - 24 May 18