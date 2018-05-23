Thursday, 24 May 2018

Thursday, 24th May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The search for answers.

Wednesday, 23rd May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Tuesday, 22nd May

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Monday, 21st May

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the search for Jastine.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 17 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 14 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 2 people have been killed in Italy after a regional train plowed into a big-rig truck stopped on the track… t.co/Vgy2TL66SX

6:43 AM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Both sides of the referendum debate on the Eight Amendment vie for votes in the final day of the campaign.Tomorrow… t.co/seMtfxJI2A

6:36 AM - 24 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

GSOC statement on Garda shooting of Mark Hennessy t.co/F8wJ94LZza

10:54 PM - 23 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

GSOC has also confirmed Mark Hennessy had wounds consistent with self-harming. A Stanley knife was recovered from t… t.co/udAD0avkc5

10:28 PM - 23 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: -Countdown to Friday's referendum -Jastine Valdez investigation latest -Fatal stabbing in… t.co/i0PXDFHkX4

9:52 PM - 23 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

GSOC has confirmed that Mark Hennessy died from one shot fired by a Garda that hit him in the shoulder before the b… t.co/dn1oaFOY6T

9:30 PM - 23 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Gardai investigating the murder of Jastine Valdez have issued a new appeal. They're trying to locate a blue shoulde… t.co/Pml8Gglpdc

8:17 PM - 23 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/pi2o30PPBo

6:59 PM - 23 May 18