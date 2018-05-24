Decision time

Island voting gets underway as final pitches are made ahead of the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendement.
Intensive searches continue into the murder of Jastine Valdez as details are revealed about the final...
Hours to go before Cork lotto win goes unclaimed.
A post mortem is taking place on the body of a man fatally stabbed in a housing estate in Cahersiveen...
Gardai have extended their search in the Jastine Valdez investigation and have been trying to trace...
Both sides in the abortion debate have spent the day making one final push for every vote ahead of...
Gardai appeal for the public's help in tracing the movements of Mark Hennessy, the man suspected of...
Gardai have spent the day trying to piece together the final moments of Jastine Valdez.
At least 2 people have been killed in Italy after a regional train plowed into a big-rig truck stopped on the track… t.co/Vgy2TL66SX
GSOC statement on Garda shooting of Mark Hennessy t.co/F8wJ94LZza
GSOC has also confirmed Mark Hennessy had wounds consistent with self-harming. A Stanley knife was recovered from t… t.co/udAD0avkc5
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Countdown to Friday's referendum -Jastine Valdez investigation latest -Fatal stabbing in… t.co/i0PXDFHkX4
GSOC has confirmed that Mark Hennessy died from one shot fired by a Garda that hit him in the shoulder before the b… t.co/dn1oaFOY6T
Gardai investigating the murder of Jastine Valdez have issued a new appeal. They're trying to locate a blue shoulde… t.co/Pml8Gglpdc
