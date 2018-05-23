Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Final push from both sides for Friday's referendum

Both sides in the abortion debate have spent the day making one final push for every vote ahead of Friday's referendum

Murder in Kerry

A post mortem is taking place on the body of a man fatally stabbed in a housing estate in Cahersiveen...

Search for Jastine Valdez's handbag

Gardai have extended their search in the Jastine Valdez investigation and have been trying to trace...

Appeal for the public's help

Gardai appeal for the public's help in tracing the movements of Mark Hennessy, the man suspected of...

Decision time

The final full day of campaigning ahead of the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendement.

Gardai try to piece together final moments of Jastine Valdez

Gardai have spent the day trying to piece together the final moments of Jastine Valdez.

Inquest hears how man died after pellet of cocaine burst inside of him

An inquest has heard how a man who swallowed 113 pellets of cocaine died after one of them burst...

Investigations continue

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Supected killer

Gardai probe the movements and motivations of Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead on Sunday night.

