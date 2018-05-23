Murder in Kerry

A post mortem is taking place on the body of a man fatally stabbed in a housing estate in Cahersiveen in South Kerry.
Gardai have extended their search in the Jastine Valdez investigation and have been trying to trace...
Both sides in the abortion debate have spent the day making one final push for every vote ahead of...
Gardai appeal for the public's help in tracing the movements of Mark Hennessy, the man suspected of...
The final full day of campaigning ahead of the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendement.
Gardai have spent the day trying to piece together the final moments of Jastine Valdez.
An inquest has heard how a man who swallowed 113 pellets of cocaine died after one of them burst...
Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...
Gardai probe the movements and motivations of Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead on Sunday night.
On #3News at 5.30, Gardai and Defence Force personnel carry out searches in South Dublin and North Wicklow for Jast… t.co/P0QTuvfb22
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/78uq6gCM6L
Coming up on 3News at 5:30 - 30 year old man in custody after Cahersiveen fatal stabbing - Gardaí continue search… t.co/0jPXAiKbkJ
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/9ROIzlDMG1
A lot of International media in town as the countdown to Friday continues! Interviewing @SimonHarrisTD I’ll have th… t.co/hrAHQJvB6F
A man has died after a stabbing incident at Fertha Drive in Cahirsiveen, Co. Kerry at around 4.30am. A 30 year old… t.co/8Qb7qukSCn
#BreakingNews Reports of a fatal stabbing in County Kerry. The incident happened in Cahirsiveen in the early hours… t.co/w2Ip1Sio1p
An Australian archbishop has announced his decision to stand aside from his official duties for now after being fou… t.co/W3PpjkJOLP