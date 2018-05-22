Wednesday, 23rd May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another violent death. A 33 year old man dies in a stabbing in Caherciveen in Co Kerry
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest news update at 5.30pm
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...
On #3News at 5.30, Gardai and Defence Force personnel carry out searches in South Dublin and North Wicklow for Jast… t.co/P0QTuvfb22
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/78uq6gCM6L
Coming up on 3News at 5:30 - 30 year old man in custody after Cahersiveen fatal stabbing - Gardaí continue search… t.co/0jPXAiKbkJ
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/9ROIzlDMG1
A lot of International media in town as the countdown to Friday continues! Interviewing @SimonHarrisTD I’ll have th… t.co/hrAHQJvB6F
A man has died after a stabbing incident at Fertha Drive in Cahirsiveen, Co. Kerry at around 4.30am. A 30 year old… t.co/8Qb7qukSCn
#BreakingNews Reports of a fatal stabbing in County Kerry. The incident happened in Cahirsiveen in the early hours… t.co/w2Ip1Sio1p
An Australian archbishop has announced his decision to stand aside from his official duties for now after being fou… t.co/W3PpjkJOLP