Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Appeal for the public's help

Gardai appeal for the public's help in tracing the movements of Mark Hennessy, the man suspected of killing Jastine Valdez.

Decision time

The final full day of campaigning ahead of the referendum to repeal or retain the 8th ammendement.

Gardai try to piece together final moments of Jastine Valdez

Gardai have spent the day trying to piece together the final moments of Jastine Valdez.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Inquest hears how man died after pellet of cocaine burst inside of him

An inquest has heard how a man who swallowed 113 pellets of cocaine died after one of them burst...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Investigations continue

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in...

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Supected killer

Gardai probe the movements and motivations of Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead on Sunday night.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Remembering the victims

Ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the Ariana Grande concert attack.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Body found during search for missing woman

A body has been found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. 

Monday, 21 May 2018

Live from scene of search

Our News Correspondent Fergal O'Brien was at the scene of the search in Rathmichael in south...

Monday, 21 May 2018
