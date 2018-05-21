Tuesday, 22 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - Hundreds turn out to a memorial in Wicklow for #JastineValdez - A post mort… t.co/aMifNFUpak
Hundreds of people including members of the local and Filipino communities turned out for the candlelight vigil and… t.co/i8KUKsW8cO
Hundreds of people attended an emotional candlelight vigil and prayer service in memory of Jastine Valdez at the Cl… t.co/8V6TfHhFjE
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/H102bY9ihQ
Also at 7: - @gavreilly & @ericgclarke report on the final days of #8ref canvassing, with both sides stepping up th… t.co/DmjeBMF18N
On 3 News at 7: @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow as a memorial takes place to honour… t.co/rmouhOzsC6
Gardai investigating the murder of Jastine Valdez have issued a new public appeal about the movements of Mark Henne… t.co/KFOaAYeAeB
A post mortem examination has revealed Jastine Valdez died from strangulation. More messages and floral tributes ha… t.co/MP5Z3SmYvg