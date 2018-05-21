Tuesday, 22 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest news update at 5.30pm
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
A post mortem examination has revealed Jastine Valdez died from strangulation. More messages and floral tributes ha… t.co/MP5Z3SmYvg
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/nBBlOtKgY0
Presenting #3News at 5.30 - Join us for more on Jastine Valdez murder - @FergalOBrienTV3 will be live in Rathmichae… t.co/sbr9EoL33v
On 3News at 5:30 - Gardaí continue piecing together final movements of #JastineValdez - Tensions rise on lead up t… t.co/EIaYBMLuyA
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/MmGR42QRcY
Gardaí and emergency services at scene of serious three-car collision on the N11 Enniscorthy to Dublin Road at Scarawalsh in Co. Wexford
Gardai are searching the area just off Pucks Castle Lane in Rathmichael in Dublin where the body of a woman was dis… t.co/qnjN2VEz3N
Presenting #3News at 12.30. Join us for the very latest on the investigation into the abduction and murder of Jast… t.co/aTYJNweZAn