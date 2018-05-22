Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Investigations continue

Investigations continue into what happened to Jastine Valdez following the discovery of a body in south Dublin.

Supected killer

Gardai probe the movements and motivations of Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead on Sunday night.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Remembering the victims

Ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the Ariana Grande concert attack.

Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Body found during search for missing woman

A body has been found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. 

Monday, 21 May 2018

Live from scene of search

Our News Correspondent Fergal O'Brien was at the scene of the search in Rathmichael in south...

Monday, 21 May 2018

Latest news on investigation

Gerry Foley is at Bray Garda Station with the latest on the investigation into the suspect in the...

Monday, 21 May 2018

The search for Jastine

Massive search underway in wicklow and south dublin for missing student Jastine Valdez.  

Monday, 21 May 2018

Search narrowed down

The search for missing student Jastine Valdez has been narrowed down to an area in Rathmicheal in...

Monday, 21 May 2018

Murder of Anna Kriegel

Gardai investigating the murder have isssued a fresh appeal for information this lunchtime.

Monday, 21 May 2018
