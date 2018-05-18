Monday, 21 May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
On 3News at Ten: A body is found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. We have the latest live on a m… t.co/NFWE6oZFVh
This is the scene just off Puck's Castle Lane in Rathmichael in Dublin where the body of a woman was found today du… t.co/qJnL6PGfVW
NEWS VIDEO: A body has been found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. The 24-year-old went missing… t.co/RK5zMRlPGO
An ambulance carrying the body of a woman found during searches for missing Jastine Valdez leaving the scene at Puc… t.co/HjEdFdaQz4
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/exEWBrssY4
Members of the public have been leaving floral tributes at the entrance to Puck's Castle Lane in Rathmichael in Dub… t.co/E4iFZVS1z2
Latest on Jastine Valdez investigation on 3News at Seven t.co/B2qmkCIky7
A team from the Garda Technical Bureau has arrived in Rathmichael in South Dublin to carry out forensic tests at th… t.co/du6iCfSiu7