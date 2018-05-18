Monday, 21 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/exEWBrssY4
Members of the public have been leaving floral tributes at the entrance to Puck's Castle Lane in Rathmichael in Dub… t.co/E4iFZVS1z2
Latest on Jastine Valdez investigation on 3News at Seven t.co/B2qmkCIky7
A team from the Garda Technical Bureau has arrived in Rathmichael in South Dublin to carry out forensic tests at th… t.co/du6iCfSiu7
On #3News at 5.30, I'll be live in Rathmichael in Dublin where the body of a woman has been found during the search… t.co/20piaGWoU1
On 3News at 5:30 - a body is found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. We have the latest on the in… t.co/P6r3AKBiEh
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9qlH7CQWvi
Breaking: A body has been found in the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez.