Monday, 21 May 2018

Monday, 21 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 18th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 18 May 2018

Tuesday, 15th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Monday, 14th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Monday, 14 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 10 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 04 May 2018

Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Wednesday, 2nd May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/exEWBrssY4

7:11 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Members of the public have been leaving floral tributes at the entrance to Puck's Castle Lane in Rathmichael in Dub… t.co/E4iFZVS1z2

6:51 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on Jastine Valdez investigation on 3News at Seven t.co/B2qmkCIky7

6:50 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

A team from the Garda Technical Bureau has arrived in Rathmichael in South Dublin to carry out forensic tests at th… t.co/du6iCfSiu7

6:40 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, I'll be live in Rathmichael in Dublin where the body of a woman has been found during the search… t.co/20piaGWoU1

5:27 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - a body is found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. We have the latest on the in… t.co/P6r3AKBiEh

5:19 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9qlH7CQWvi

5:10 PM - 21 May 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

Breaking: A body has been found in the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez.

3:36 PM - 21 May 18