Live from scene of search

Our News Correspondent Fergal O'Brien was at the scene of the search in Rathmichael in south Dublin.
A body has been found during the search for missing woman Jastine ValDez.
Gerry Foley is at Bray Garda Station with the latest on the investigation into the suspect in the...
Massive search underway in wicklow and south dublin for missing student Jastine Valdez.
The search for missing student Jastine Valdez has been narrowed down to an area in Rathmicheal in...
Gardai investigating the murder have isssued a fresh appeal for information this lunchtime.
A murder investigation is now underway in West Dublin following the discovery of the body of Anastasia...
The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan is appearing before the Disclosures Tribunal this...
Schools and students across the country are today finding out if they'll benefit from the allocation...
On #3News at 5.30, I'll be live in Rathmichael in Dublin where the body of a woman has been found during the search… t.co/20piaGWoU1
On 3News at 5:30 - a body is found during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez. We have the latest on the in… t.co/P6r3AKBiEh
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/9qlH7CQWvi
Breaking: A body has been found in the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez.
Breaking: A body has been found in the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez.
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/7xesdnTUiB
Gardai investigating the murder of Anastasia Kriegel in Lucan in Dublin continue to carry out a forensic examinatio… t.co/I9xvSnQzQz
WATCH: Major Garda search operation underway across south Dublin to find missing woman Jastine Valdez.… t.co/6umtW40r1P