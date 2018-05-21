Monday, 21 May 2018

Body found during search for missing woman

A body has been found during the search for missing woman Jastine ValDez. 

Live from scene of search

Our News Correspondent Fergal O'Brien was at the scene of the search in Rathmichael in south...

Monday, 21 May 2018

Latest news on investigation

Gerry Foley is at Bray Garda Station with the latest on the investigation into the suspect in the...

Monday, 21 May 2018

The search for Jastine

Massive search underway in wicklow and south dublin for missing student Jastine Valdez.  

Monday, 21 May 2018

Search narrowed down

The search for missing student Jastine Valdez has been narrowed down to an area in Rathmicheal in...

Monday, 21 May 2018

Murder of Anna Kriegel

Gardai investigating the murder have isssued a fresh appeal for information this lunchtime.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Murder Investigation

A murder investigation is now underway in West Dublin following the discovery of the body of Anastasia...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Disclosures Tribunal

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan is appearing before the Disclosures Tribunal this...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Ministry of Education Announcement

Schools and students across the country are today finding out if they'll benefit from the allocation...

Friday, 18 May 2018
