Monday, 21 May 2018

Search narrowed down

The search for missing student Jastine Valdez has been narrowed down to an area in Rathmicheal in south Dublin.

The search for Jastine

Massive search underway in wicklow and south dublin for missing student Jastine Valdez.  

Monday, 21 May 2018

Murder of Anna Kriegel

Gardai investigating the murder have isssued a fresh appeal for information this lunchtime.

Monday, 21 May 2018

Murder Investigation

A murder investigation is now underway in West Dublin following the discovery of the body of Anastasia...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Disclosures Tribunal

The former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan is appearing before the Disclosures Tribunal this...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Ministry of Education Announcement

Schools and students across the country are today finding out if they'll benefit from the allocation...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Female body found

An investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a derelict building in Dublin.

Thursday, 17 May 2018

'Primal and brutal'

18 and a half years in jail for a man behind three random, violent attacks on women in West Dublin.

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Harassment Case

Three years behind bars for the man who admitted harassing RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain.

Thursday, 17 May 2018
