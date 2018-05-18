Sunday, 20 May 2018

Sunday, 20th May

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Friday, 18th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 18 May 2018

Thursday, 17th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a...

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Wednesday, 16th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Tuesday, 15th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Monday, 14th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Sunday, 13th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 13 May 2018

Saturday, 12th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Saturday, 12 May 2018

Friday, 11th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action.

Friday, 11 May 2018
Gardai say their search teams have recovered Jastine Valdez mobile phone from the side of the road today in County Wicklow. @3NewsIreland

On 3News at 5:30 - A major Garda investigation underway into the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez in Co.… t.co/ZrDTaTljQe

Gardai in Bray investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez, from Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow who was… t.co/HqZm6bH3ko

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez, from Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, are appealing t… t.co/5TxeVSE90I

The R760 south of Enniskerry sealed off in relation to a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car yest… t.co/JQ9EAawRDk

Urgent Garda appeal issued over missing woman in Co. Wicklow t.co/nCAS7vEERx

Garda appeal issued over the disappearance of a woman in Co. Wicklow. Investigation underway t.co/yEf0jQVv94

Breaking: Gardaí are investigating the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman from Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

