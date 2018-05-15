Friday, 18 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 15th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Monday, 14th May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Monday, 14 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 10 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 04 May 2018

Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Wednesday, 2nd May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of national and international news stories

Monday, 30 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/9ho4ewYLuq

6:59 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/UKn3GhnFiv

5:53 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, we'll have the latest on the investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel. I'l… t.co/12MMuPtVRi

5:39 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hzTKlZV22G

2:59 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An extra 800 Special Needs Assistants will be allocated to schools for the beginning of the next school year. #3News

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat posed by Ebola in the Demo… t.co/S7ZKJPHNof

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Scientists are warning that further explosive eruptions of a volcano in Hawaii are likely. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gina Haspel, the first female director the CIA, has been approved by the US Senate. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18