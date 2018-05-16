Friday, 18th May

The annual Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin, featuring the Players' Player of the Year and the Try of the Year.
Hihghlights from the UEFA Europa League Final in Lyon, France
Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches for the...
Live coverage of the racing at Newmarket where the first fillies Classic race of the season, the 1,000...
Check out the key stats ahead of tomorrows major event as @ChelseaFC take on @ManUtd in the @EmiratesFACup final.… t.co/uG28hu8C3s
Missed the @EuropaLeague 🏆Final? Here's your catch-up 👉t.co/FCLdvvwr4u #TV3Europa
📌We're recruiting TV3 is looking for a top notch Sports Producer! Come & join our expanding team. Deadline Friday 2… t.co/WUGRAVAhwb
FT in Lyon🏟️ Marseille 0-3 Atletico @Atleti win The @EuropaLeague for the 3rd time 🏆 #TV3EUROPA
GOAL! Marseille 0-3 ATLETICO 89' Gabi #TV3EUROPA
Atletico Madrid assistant manager Germán Burgos is/was in a Argentinean rock band called 'The Garb'. #tv3europa t.co/uiU7Gd44tt
GOAL! Marseille 0-2 ATLETICO 49' Griezmann (2nd) #TV3EUROPA
We're back under way at Stade de Lyon🏟️ for The @EuropaLeague Final 🏆 With Marseille trailing Atletico by 1-0 #TV3EUROPA