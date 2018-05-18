Friday, 18 May 2018

Ministry of Education Announcement

Schools and students across the country are today finding out if they'll benefit from the allocation of 800 extra special needs assistants.

Murder Investigation

A murder investigation is now underway in West Dublin following the discovery of the body of Anastasia...

Friday, 18 May 2018

Female body found

An investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a derelict building in Dublin.

Thursday, 17 May 2018

'Primal and brutal'

18 and a half years in jail for a man behind three random, violent attacks on women in West Dublin.

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Harassment Case

Three years behind bars for the man who admitted harassing RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain.

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Stabbing In Dublin

Garda investigations after two men are rushed to hospital after a dawn stabbing in the capital  

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Ebola Outbreak

The fear factor - an international response as an Ebola outbreak spreads to urban areas in the...

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Trump Vs Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump admits that he paid the lawyer who paid Stormy Daniels

Thursday, 17 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Scandal

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Wednesday, 16 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hzTKlZV22G

2:59 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An extra 800 Special Needs Assistants will be allocated to schools for the beginning of the next school year. #3News

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat posed by Ebola in the Demo… t.co/S7ZKJPHNof

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Scientists are warning that further explosive eruptions of a volcano in Hawaii are likely. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gina Haspel, the first female director the CIA, has been approved by the US Senate. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

5 men, including 4 from Ireland, are in police custody in Spain, following a major drugs seizure there. Almost 3.5… t.co/IoT70HUkJ0

6:27 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - a postmortem will take place today on the body of a 14 year old girl which was found… t.co/3aM6Es0xVX

6:26 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 10: @RCarrollTV3 has the latest live from Lucan on the shocking death of a 14 year old girl; 4 Irish m… t.co/aX2lR4dhwM

9:47 PM - 17 May 18