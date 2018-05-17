Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hzTKlZV22G
An extra 800 Special Needs Assistants will be allocated to schools for the beginning of the next school year. #3News
The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat posed by Ebola in the Demo… t.co/S7ZKJPHNof
Scientists are warning that further explosive eruptions of a volcano in Hawaii are likely. #3News
Gina Haspel, the first female director the CIA, has been approved by the US Senate. #3News
5 men, including 4 from Ireland, are in police custody in Spain, following a major drugs seizure there. Almost 3.5… t.co/IoT70HUkJ0
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - a postmortem will take place today on the body of a 14 year old girl which was found… t.co/3aM6Es0xVX
On #3news at 10: @RCarrollTV3 has the latest live from Lucan on the shocking death of a 14 year old girl; 4 Irish m… t.co/aX2lR4dhwM