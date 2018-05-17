Friday, 18 May 2018

Friday, 18th May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 17 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 14 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 11 May 2018

Thursday, 10 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 10 May 2018

Wednesday, 09 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Tuesday, 08 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 08 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here is your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hzTKlZV22G

2:59 PM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An extra 800 Special Needs Assistants will be allocated to schools for the beginning of the next school year. #3News

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat posed by Ebola in the Demo… t.co/S7ZKJPHNof

6:29 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Scientists are warning that further explosive eruptions of a volcano in Hawaii are likely. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gina Haspel, the first female director the CIA, has been approved by the US Senate. #3News

6:28 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

5 men, including 4 from Ireland, are in police custody in Spain, following a major drugs seizure there. Almost 3.5… t.co/IoT70HUkJ0

6:27 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - a postmortem will take place today on the body of a 14 year old girl which was found… t.co/3aM6Es0xVX

6:26 AM - 18 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On #3news at 10: @RCarrollTV3 has the latest live from Lucan on the shocking death of a 14 year old girl; 4 Irish m… t.co/aX2lR4dhwM

9:47 PM - 17 May 18