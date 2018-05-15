Thursday, 17th May

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
An extra 800 Special Needs Assistants will be allocated to schools for the beginning of the next school year. #3News
The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the threat posed by Ebola in the Demo… t.co/S7ZKJPHNof
Scientists are warning that further explosive eruptions of a volcano in Hawaii are likely. #3News
Gina Haspel, the first female director the CIA, has been approved by the US Senate. #3News
5 men, including 4 from Ireland, are in police custody in Spain, following a major drugs seizure there. Almost 3.5… t.co/IoT70HUkJ0
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - a postmortem will take place today on the body of a 14 year old girl which was found… t.co/3aM6Es0xVX
On #3news at 10: @RCarrollTV3 has the latest live from Lucan on the shocking death of a 14 year old girl; 4 Irish m… t.co/aX2lR4dhwM
Candles and flowers have been left at the scene in Lucan in Dublin where the body of missing 14-year-old Anastasia… t.co/32tcuVJ20g