Thursday, 17 May 2018

Harassment Case

Three years behind bars for the man who admitted harassing RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain.

Female body found

An investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a derelict building in Dublin.

'Primal and brutal'

18 and a half years in jail for a man behind three random, violent attacks on women in West Dublin.

Stabbing In Dublin

Garda investigations after two men are rushed to hospital after a dawn stabbing in the capital  

Ebola Outbreak

The fear factor - an international response as an Ebola outbreak spreads to urban areas in the...

Trump Vs Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump admits that he paid the lawyer who paid Stormy Daniels

Cervical Cancer Scandal

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Harassment Case

Man who harassed RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain to be sentenced.

Terror sympathisers

Gardai monitoring 'small number' of terror sympathisers.

