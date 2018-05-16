Thursday, 17 May 2018

Thursday, 17th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an investigation is launched after a female's body is found in a derelict building in Dublin.

Wednesday, 16th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Tuesday, 15th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Monday, 14th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Sunday, 13th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 13 May 2018

Saturday, 12th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Saturday, 12 May 2018

Friday, 11th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action.

Friday, 11 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 10 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 09 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/OFrX0E1UMZ

6:59 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: - Gardai treating as 'suspicious' the discovery of a 14 year old girl's body in Lucan… t.co/l0n6ydFUDZ

6:54 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

The State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy has visited the scene to carry out a preliminary post mortem. Gardai have al… t.co/aLch5c69nT

6:49 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

BREAKING: Gardai say they believe the body found at a disused house and farm buildings on the Clonee Road in Lucan… t.co/yZ3uPRyG6v

5:35 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Busy programme on #3News tonight: garda investigation in Lucan after discovery of a female body; 18 and a half year… t.co/cwRxNl2NGu

5:27 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí at scene of body discovery in Lucan, 3 year sentence for man found guilty of stalking Sharon Ní Bheoláin & S… t.co/absd48GVZ1

4:59 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Two more legal actions involving #CervicalCheck are to be taken in relation to smear test results. Both cases will… t.co/saFkB1EQvs

4:51 PM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Investigation launched after a female's body is found in a derelict building in Dublin. More on #3news at 5:30 t.co/Z1udX1jS7c

4:40 PM - 17 May 18